How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

There are no moral victories for the Texas Longhorns, but taking the top-ranked team in the country to the brink will change the narrative about your school in a hurry.

The Longhorns stood toe-to-toe with the presumptive national champions and were a few breaks in the game away from coming up with one of the biggest upsets in a Saturday full of them. The cost of that fist fight turned out to be high, with the top two quarterbacks on the depth chart injured and leaving Texas with questions to answer.

Thankfully for Texas, the defense that showed up against Alabama can show up again and help bolster the efforts while the offense gets healthy. Next up for Texas, a tough test against the UTSA Roadrunners, who would love nothing more than to drive up I-35 and leave with a win.

Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of the non-conference finale.

How to Watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953