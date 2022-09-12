Longhorns Daily News: Alabama’s Nick Saban says Texas would ‘probably be in the top half’ of the SEC right now

It was a close one for the Texas Longhorns this past weekend. And even despite the loss, there was something that felt good, good, very good about walking away from the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide with just a single point standing in between the two programs.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban recognized what Texas put on the field.

“This is like playing an SEC game on the road,” Saban said of the Longhorns, per Dallas Morning News. “They’re going to be in the SEC. If they were in the SEC now, they’d probably in the top half of the league.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas’ home loss to Alabama set a new DKR attendance record.

New DKR attendance record announced—105,213 are here today!



That beats the previous record (vs. USC in 2018) by over 1,700 people. pic.twitter.com/nzfJs5B2hb — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) September 10, 2022

Speaking of records ...