Longhorns Daily News: Alabama’s Nick Saban says Texas would ‘probably be in the top half’ of the SEC right now

It was a close one for the Texas Longhorns this past weekend. And even despite the loss, there was something that felt good, good, very good about walking away from the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide with just a single point standing in between the two programs.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban recognized what Texas put on the field.
“This is like playing an SEC game on the road,” Saban said of the Longhorns, per Dallas Morning News. “They’re going to be in the SEC. If they were in the SEC now, they’d probably in the top half of the league.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Knoxville News: Toppmeyer: When is Texas joining the SEC? Greg Sankey addresses lingering question
Austin American-Statesman: Texas has found its kicker: Bert Auburn impressing teammates
Austin American-Statesman: Thanks to Bijan, Texas puts on Beat headphones and gets back to work
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Longhorns enter my Top 25 poll, add to the national chaos
Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns report card: How they graded out in loss to Alabama
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas may have arrived but still has a ways to go
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: How the Longhorns pushed future SEC foe to the brink
Austin American-Statesman: Heartbreak but also hope as Alabama escapes with 20-19 win over Texas
Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ quarterback depth was tested early, throughout loss to Alabama
Dallas Morning News: After keeping up with Alabama, how many minds did Steve Sarkisian, Texas change?
Dallas Morning News: ‘Horns up and hearts high’: Matthew McConaughey, others react to Texas-Alabama
Dallas Morning News: 5 takeaways from Texas-Alabama: Longhorns put up a fight, can’t overcome Quinn Ewers’ exit
247Sports: Morning Brew: Quarterback injuries mean more adversity for Texas to sort through with UTSA up next
247Sports: Notes from Steve Sarkisian’s Monday press conference
Inside Texas: Team Scoop: Notes after a disappointing loss, time to focus on UTSA
Inside Texas: With two quarterbacks dinged up, what’s Steve Sarkisian’s next move?
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
Texas moves into AP Top 25, moves up in coaches poll
No. 21 Texas opens as a 13.5-point favorite over UTSA
Sunday Armchair QB — Texas vs. Alabama edition
Report: Texas QB Quinn Ewers to miss 4-6 weeks with SC sprain
Inside the Numbers: Texas made its own breaks against No. 1 Alabama
Texas CB D’Shawn Jamison suffered ankle injury against Alabama
Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama: Five observations and Sunday chat
Reggie Bush on uncalled safety for intentional grounding: ‘Maybe the worst call I’ve ever seen’
Initial thoughts after Texas’ last-second 20-19 loss to No. 1 Alabama
Live Reaction: Alabama walks off Texas
Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama live updates: Crimson Tide win 20-19 on late FG
Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama gamethread
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Wrapping up the big recruiting weekend in Austin
247Sports: Mikal Harrison-Pilot says ‘it’s just so crazy’ what Sark has done at Texas
247Sports: Dallas GASO Fall Classic: Five-star forward Ron Holland updates his recruitment
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: AP college football poll (Sept. 11): Texas A&M drops to No. 24, Texas lands at No. 21
Our Daily Bears: Baylor vs. Iowa State game scheduled for 11 AM kickoff in Ames
Our Daily Bears: Thoughts on Baylor’s 26-20 loss to BYU and the trip to Provo
Our Daily Bears: Baylor drops to 17 in AP Poll after BYU loss
Viva the Matadors: Tahj Brooks carries load in 2OT thriller
Viva the Matadors: An apology to Coach Kittley
Frogs O’ War: TCU 59, Tarleton State 17: Duggan’s day
Frogs O’ War: Men’s basketball scores 4-star commitment
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Sooners Football: OU trounces Kent State, 33-3
Cowboys Ride For Free: Cowboy Football: Oklahoma State 58, Central Michigan 44
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia lets Kansas hang 55 points, Jayhawks embarrass Neal Brown at home
The Smoking Musket: What I think West Virginia should do now
The Smoking Musket: The good, the bad, and the ugly of WVU vs Kansas
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State beats Iowa, 10-7
Bring On The Cats: Thunderstruck: K-State D excels in Mizzou blowout
Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas mauls WVU 55-42
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: 5 winners and 4 losers from Week 1 in the NFL
SB Nation: Should the Cowboys trade for Jimmy Garoppolo now Dak Prescott is injured?
SB Nation: Absolute genius destroys 8 cars with grill during Pats-Dolphins game
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas’ home loss to Alabama set a new DKR attendance record.
New DKR attendance record announced—105,213 are here today!— Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) September 10, 2022
That beats the previous record (vs. USC in 2018) by over 1,700 people. pic.twitter.com/nzfJs5B2hb
- Speaking of records ...
The Texas-Alabama game had more streaming viewers than any regular season college football or NFL game in Fox Sports history. https://t.co/wsGAuVR7xz— Hookem.com (@bevobeat) September 11, 2022
Loading comments...