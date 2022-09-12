Kickoff time set for No. 21 Texas at Texas Tech

Kickoff time for the Sept. 17 matchup between the No. 21 Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders is set for 2:30 p.m. Central at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. ABC or ESPN will televise the game with the network designation to be determined after Saturday’s games.

In the all-time series, the Longhorns lead 54-17 over the Red Raiders, including a 22-10 record in Lubbock. Last season’s game, a 70-35 victory at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, featured 10 straight touchdowns scored by Texas. The blowout win marked the fourth straight victory for the Horns in the series. Texas has also won six straight games in Lubbock.

Under new head coach Joey McGuire, Texas Tech has started the season 2-0 with a 63-10 win over Murray State and a 33-30 win over Houston in overtime. Texas is currently 1-1 over a victory over Louisiana-Monroe and a loss to then-No. 1 Alabama.