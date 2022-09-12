Steve Sarkisian provides Texas injury update following Alabama game

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian provided a positive injury update during his Monday media availability, saying that redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers, redshirt sophomore quarterback Hudson Card, junior running back Bijan Robinson, and senior cornerback D’Shawn Jamison are all day to day following Saturday’s game against the then-No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The prognosis for Ewers was particularly encouraging after initial reports on Sunday indicated that the AC sprain suffered by the Texas starter would keep him out between two and six weeks. Ewers suffered the injury throwing the ball away in the first quarter when he was driven into the ground by Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner, landing on his left shoulder. Starting for the second time in college, Ewers was 9-of-12 passing for 225 yards prior to his injury.

Card battled through a right ankle injury he said was sustained on a scramble in the third quarter, finishing 14-of-22 passing for 158 yards, after replacing Ewers. After the game, Sarkisian said it was a series-by-series determination about whether Card could play through the injury as redshirt freshman quarterback Charles Wright warmed up on the sidelines.

Wright, who was behind walk-on Ben Ballard at the end of last season, has improved “leaps and bounds” since this time last season, Sarkisian said on Monday. His understanding of the offense has grown, he’s gotten more accurate, and he’s become more confident, according to the Texas head coach. If Ewers and Card aren’t ready to play on Saturday at home against UTSA, Wright will receive the start.

The third-string quarterback role belongs to Wright in part because freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy is “not healthy,” Sarkisian said. Murphy suffered a broken foot that ended his high school football career and limited him during spring practice, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it’s that injury that is still impacting Murphy, who was ranked as the No. 12 quarterback nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, in the 2022 recruiting class.

Like Card, Robinson was able to finish the game despite the shoulder injury after rushing 57 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries while adding three catches for 73 yards.

Robinson addressed his injury status himself on Monday.

“I’m healthy. My shoulder just hurts a little bit,” Bijan Robinson says about his injury status.



Jamison suffered an ankle injury on a play in the second quarter when he dropped a potential interception and did not return. He had one solo tackle in the game before departing.