Winning is Hard Podcast: Reaction to Alabama loss and Texas injuries

Well, Texas didn’t by 52 points but there sure didn’t lose by 52. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker share their thoughts on the Longhorns' 20-19 loss to Alabama.

Wescott lets us know if Texas is back or not (3:30), and how impressive the Texas defense was against the No. 1 Crimson Tide (6:00).

Steve Sarkisian gave the media updates on the injuries to Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card, Bijan Robinson, and D’Shawn Jamison (8:30).

Plus, the performance of Bryce Young and Will Anderson (13:00) and the gutsy play of a limited Hudson Card, and the solid outings from Burt Auburn and Danny Trejo (16:30).

Wescott and Cameron discuss what type of offense we might see next Saturday (22:30) and look ahead to UTSA with a potential trap game looming (26:00).

Remember to subscribe to the Winning is Hard podcast and if you have any questions for Wednesday’s podcast, drop a comment below!