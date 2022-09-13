Longhorn Republic: How Texas made its chances against Alabama

The Texas Longhorns have a lot of lessons they can take from the narrow loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide as they head into the next 10 games.

Texas forced the reigning Heisman winner to create Heisman moments on two drives to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit, after forcing six-consecutive punts in the second and third quarters. The Texas offense had a lot going early, but injuries to the first two quarterbacks on the depth chart left Texas scrambling to make plays late.

With opportunities to make plays all over the field, what were we the proudest of for the Longhorns, and what are the biggest opportunities moving forward?

We also dive in on the volleyball team’s continued dominance, the soccer team’s unbeaten streak, and how the women’s golf team is faring during their season-opener.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)