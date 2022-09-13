Longhorns Daily News: Is is Texas’ turn to eat ‘rat poison’ after keeping up with Alabama?

The Texas Longhorns almost accomplished the unthinkable last weekend when they fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide – a Mother Ship of college football – by just a single, tiny point.
The entire experience tended to leave a good taste in one’s mouth – the loss be damned.
But with success comes a buffet of, as Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban calls it, “rat poison.” It’s the feeling that comes with recent success – that if you could take on a giant, the mouse, for the sake of this analogy, will be simple. However, the mouse is quick, nimble.
He’ll bite your ass, too, if you try to pick him up.
“To quote my old boss, we’ve got to be careful of the rat poison of people telling us how good we are,” Sarkisian said earlier this week, according to 247Sports. “A week ago, everyone told us how bad we were. Now, this week, everyone wants to tell us how good we are. We’ve got to quiet the noise outside of our building.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Meet Charles Wright, the third-string Texas QB who could start on Saturday
Texas may need Roschon Johnson in the Wildcat vs. UTSA
Steve Sarkisian provides Texas injury updates following Alabama game
Red-zone issues headline missed opportunities for Texas against Alabama
Longhorn Republic: How Texas made its chances against Alabama
Winning is Hard Podcast: Reaction to Alabama loss and Texas injuries
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball clinched a win over Denver this past Friday.
LONGHORN FRIDAY DUB #HookEm pic.twitter.com/MgoM75Enem— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) September 9, 2022
