Longhorns Daily News: Is is Texas’ turn to eat ‘rat poison’ after keeping up with Alabama?

The Texas Longhorns almost accomplished the unthinkable last weekend when they fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide – a Mother Ship of college football – by just a single, tiny point.

The entire experience tended to leave a good taste in one’s mouth – the loss be damned.

But with success comes a buffet of, as Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban calls it, “rat poison.” It’s the feeling that comes with recent success – that if you could take on a giant, the mouse, for the sake of this analogy, will be simple. However, the mouse is quick, nimble.

He’ll bite your ass, too, if you try to pick him up.

“To quote my old boss, we’ve got to be careful of the rat poison of people telling us how good we are,” Sarkisian said earlier this week, according to 247Sports. “A week ago, everyone told us how bad we were. Now, this week, everyone wants to tell us how good we are. We’ve got to quiet the noise outside of our building.”

