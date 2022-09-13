Texas Newcomers Report: Short and sweet was Quinn Ewers’ first chance to shine

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report.

It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Much like redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers’ stint in last weekend’s one-point loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now, there’s an argument to be made that had Ewers not gone down with a non-throwing shoulder injury – an AC sprain that’ll keep him out a few weeks – we’d be floating on a burnt orange cloud nine after beating the nation’s top program.

That didn’t happen. But Ewers did end up going for 9-for-12 for 134 yards in his brief first half stint. It was a validating showing for the 19-year-old (already on the verge of legend.)

Kelvin Banks, LT: Two weeks, two starts for true freshman Banks. Get used to seeing him on Saturdays.

Cole Hutson, RG: Another true freshman starter on the Longhorns’ offensive line, and against, debatably, one of the nation’s toughest tests in terms of defensive play. Approved.

Cameron Williams, RT: True freshman Williams saw some special teams action, but that’s about it. Unless disaster strikes, expect Williams to remain limited as an underclassman.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, LB: The former FCS standout saw just one tackle against Saban’s squad.

Ryan Watts, CB: Junior Watts accounted for 5 tackles overall (3 solo, 2 assists.)

Austin Jordan, CB: The true freshman notched 2 tackles against the Crimson Tide – 0.5 for a loss.

Jaylon Guilbeau, NB: Guilbeau didn’t put much together in his second game as a true freshman.

Will Stone, K: 6 kickoffs, 2 touchbacks. Chalk it up as a successful day for true freshman Stone.