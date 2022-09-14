Winning is Hard Podcast: Can Texas avoid the upset to Jeff Traylor and UTSA?

It might be the meeting of the two best mascots in the country. The Texas Longhorns and the UTSA Roadrunners. Texas was a point away from their biggest win in nearly two decades while UTSA could accomplish that this Saturday at DKR.

But before both teams meet, Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker get you ready with the latest Winning is Hard Podcast.

Wescott and Cameron talk about what Texas fans will get if Charles Wright gets the start (2:00), what they’ll see from UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (7:00), and an overall look at Jeff Traylor’s Roadrunners (12:00).

Plus, the offensive gameplan we might see from the Longhorns with Hudson Card’s injury (18:00), storylines from Traylor’s return to Austin (22:00), and Wescott’s confidence in Texas following the Alabama game (27:30) before predictions for Saturday’s game (30:30).

