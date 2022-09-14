Longhorns Daily News: Texas football earns a Cheez-It Bowl projection

College football is roughly two weeks underway (if you don’t count Week 0.)
That means it’s ... projection season.
Per 247Sports, at their current pace, the Texas Longhorns are projected for a Cheez-It Bowl appearance, where they would hypothetically face off against the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
From 247Sports: “The Longhorns gained the respect of everyone nationally following Saturday’s hard-fought loss to Alabama and played better than the Crimson Tide much of the afternoon. The incoming injury news on quarterback Quinn Ewers is vital to this program’s long-term success this fall and if it has a shot to stay in the Big 12 race potentially without its leader on offense. Texas played well enough to upset the top-ranked reigning SEC champs, but it didn’t happen.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Whys of Texas: So was it a safety vs. Alabama or not?
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Sark shows bark as Texas coach geting more feisty
Dallas Morning News: 5 things Texas fans should know about UTSA: Jeff Traylor returns to DKR
247Sports: Morning Brew: Latest on UT’s quarterback situation and an injury update
247Sports: The Huddle: Tuesday notes and observations
Inside Texas: Preliminary thoughts on Texas versus UTSA
Inside Texas: Wednesday: How does Texas football keep it going?
Inside Texas: Film room: The Texas defensive line showed out versus Alabama
Inside Texas: Checking in on the Texas freshmen: Alabama game another data point
Inside Texas: Texas vs. UTSA: Comparing statistics for both teams through two games
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas showing signs of the program Steve Sarkisian wants it to be
Texas Newcomers Report: Short and sweet was Quinn Ewers’ first chance to shine
Reacts Survey: How do you feel about Texas following loss to Alabama?
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: WATCH: Top highlights from Texas commits last week
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns: Wednesday AM recruiting nuggets
Inside Texas: Texas hoops recruiting: Beard on the road, weekend visits
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Week 2 position grades for Baylor football
Our Daily Bears: FIRST LOOK: Texas State Bobcats
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Adjustments keyed offensive ignition versus Kent State
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia looks to right the ship against FCS Towson
Bring On The Cats: K-State football unveils alternate uniforms
Rock Chalk Talk: Stock up, Stock Down: Post-West Virginia
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Welcome aboard.
Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton will join Vic Schaefer's coaching staff at Texas, the school announced on Tuesday. https://t.co/Fcxdj50mXk— Hookem.com (@bevobeat) September 13, 2022
