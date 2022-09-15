Longhorns Daily News: Texas DB Jahdae Barron wears ‘23’ in honor of fallen friend

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron is playing with purpose.
It’s why he wears the number 23, Barron said this week, per Inside Texas.
From Inside Texas: “One of Barron’s childhood friends, Tardrick ‘Trollie’ Fowler Jr. passed away in June of 2020. On Monday, Barron said Fowler’s death was reportedly the result of playing a game of Russian roulette. In Folwer Jr.’s playing days, he wore No. 23 while at Smithville. Now, Barron wears No. 23 for Fowler Jr., plus a pendant with his late friend’s portrait on it made by Austin’s own Sammy the Jeweler.”
Jahdae Barron explains the chain he wears every gameday and why he is number 23.— Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) September 12, 2022
The Connally grad (@ConnallyFB ) is honoring his late family friend, Tadrick Follwer.
The chain was made by Sammy the Jeweler here in Austin.@KXAN_News | @Officia1dae | #HookEm pic.twitter.com/u8ODWA76sd
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball takes on the Houston Cougars tonight at 8pm Central.
Matchdays in Greg>>>https://t.co/PvqLZ6Se0q#HookEm pic.twitter.com/4phqArU0PU— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) September 15, 2022
