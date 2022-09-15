Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Is it finally Baltimore WR Devin Duvernay’s time to shine?

The NFL kicked off last week. Of course, that’s not exactly news to y’all.

But it does mean we had an opportunity to see former Texas Longhorns shine in the pros.

Shine they have indeed. Let’s break it down below.

D’Onta Foreman, RB: The veteran running back, now with the Carolina Panthers, had just two rushes for 5 yards.

Devin Duvernay, WR: The former Longhorn had the biggest breakout of his career so far during the Baltimore Raven’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets. Duvernay reeled in four receptions on four targets. He totaled 54 yards and two touchdown receptions on the day.

Marquise Goodwin, WR: The NFL journeyman wide receiver landed with the Seattle Seahawks this past offseason. In his first game with the Seahawks, he reeled in two receptions on two targets for 22 yards.

Andrew Beck, TE: The Denver Broncos tight end saw three targets. He ended up reeling in two long receptions for 54 yards.

Geoff Swaim, TE: The Tennessee Titans tight end saw four targets in Week 1. He ended up reeling in two receptions for 19 yards.

Poona Ford, DT: The Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman saw just 1 tackle on the weekend.

Hassan Ridgeway, DT: San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Ridgeway logged three tackles in Week 1 (2 solo, 1 assist.)

Ta’Quon Graham, DE: Graham is currently a starter for the Atlanta Falcons. He failed to make a play this past weekend.

Jordan Hicks, LB: It was a huge day for the Minnesota Vikings linebacker. He had 14 tackles in total (9 solo, 5 assists.)

DeShon Elliott, S: The Detroit Lions safety had himself a weekend. He totaled 6 solo tackles.

Brandon Jones, S: The Miami Dolphins safety amassed 11 tackles overall.

Adrian Phillips, S: The New England Patriots safety finished 3 tackles on the day (2 solo, 1 assist.)

Quandre Diggs, S: The Seattle Seahawks safety finished with 6 tackles overall (3 solo, 3 assists.)

Michael Dickson, P: The extremely memorable former Longhorns and current Seattle Seahawks punter had two punts on the day. He average roughly 54 yards per punt.

Justin Tucker, K: The veteran Baltimore Ravens kicker went 1-for-1 from the field on Sunday.

Other former Longhorns receiving playing time:

Calvin Anderson, an offensive tackle with the Denver Broncos; Joseph Ossai, a defensive end with the Cincinnati Bengals; Caden Sterns, a safety with the Denver Broncos; Sam Ehlinger, a quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts; Josh Thompson, a cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars; Connor Williams, an offensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins; Kris Boyd, a defensive back for the Minnesota Vikings; Lil’Jordan Humphrey, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints; Charles Omenihu, a defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers; and Sam Cosmi, an offensive lineman for the Washington Commanders.