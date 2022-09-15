Texas QBs Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card ‘progressed this week’

Who will start for the No. 21 Texas Longhorns at quarterback on Saturday against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday evening?

Charles Wright? Hudson Card? Surely not Quinn Ewers?

It’s the question that has loomed large on the Forty Acres all week after Ewers suffered an AC sprain against the Alabama Crimson Tide, resulting in his departure, and Card had to battle through an ankle injury that left him hobbled over the final quarters.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian called both players “day to day” during his Monday press conference, during which he revealed that neither quarterback has any structural damage. On Thursday, Sarkisian wasn’t willing to provide more concrete information about the recovery process of both players and who is receiving reps in practice.

All of Sark's extensive comments on the QB situation this week pic.twitter.com/SvD30GAc1M — Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) September 15, 2022

“You guys can keep poking the bear on what I do at quarterback,” Sarkisian said. “At the end of the day, I’m not going to give you game-planning decisions or how we practice. There’s a reason you guys don’t come to practice, rigth? If I wanted you to know who took snaps, I’d let you come to practice.”

The Texas head coach did share some more general observations about the three quarterbacks.

“I think from a quarterback perspective, I was really proud of all three of the guys,” Sarkisian said. “They all in my opinion progressed this week. Quinn and Hudson got healthier and healthier as the week went on. I thought Charles did a good job of managing more of the reps that he got. I felt like his comfort level, his confidence was as good as I’ve seen it, or better, so that’s a real positive for us that all three of those guys got better as the week went on.”

Sarkisian added that he doesn’t see it as his job to detail his gameplan to the media, and therefore to the upcoming opponent, but did say that all three players “got better” during the week — Wright presumably got more comfortable working with the first-team offense and Ewers and Card progressed on their paths to recovery.

But who is actually starting on Saturday at quarterback and whether Card will be available are things that Sarkisian is keeping close to his gray Longhorns vest.