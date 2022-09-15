Survey Results: Texas fans overwhelmingly encouraged despite loss to Alabama

Well, I guess Jerry Jones is right after all. There is such a thing as a moral victory, at least to Texas fans.

Despite losing to the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on a last second field goal, Longhorns fans feel encouraged about the trajectory of the program.

When surveyed in this week's DraftKings Sportsbook Reacts, 92% of voters feel encouraged with 7% not swayed, and only 1% discouraged.

When kick-off occurred at DKR-TMS, Texas was a 20.5-point underdog to the Crimson Tide.

Even with the loss, the Horns jumped from unranked to No. 21 in the AP Poll and face the UTSA Roadrunners this week for the first time in program history.

