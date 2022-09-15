WATCH: UTSA films hype video on the Texas campus

Hype videos in sports aren’t anything new. But a hype video on the campus of your upcoming opponent? Now that’s unusual, and definitely bold.

On Thursday, the UTSA Roadrunners released a video ahead of Saturday’s game against the No. 21 Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium featuring shots around Austin, including outside the capitol, in front of the UT Tower, and even outside the stadium.

Texas senior cornerback D’Shawn Jamison seemed to take notice.

Boys came over here too Austin to shoot a video … say less — SHARK⁵ (@D_JAMISON5) September 15, 2022

Presumably, the video’s intent was simply to reveal the uniform the Roadrunners will wear on Saturday, but if Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian takes any cues from his former boss Nick Saban, he’ll use it as a motivational tactic for a team he’s trying to convince not to eat the “rat poison” following the strong performance last Saturday against the Crimson Tide in Austin.

In other words, this might backfire for UTSA.