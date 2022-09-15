LOOK: Texas LB Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey changes uniform number

Texas Longhorns senior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey revealed his new uniform number on Twitter Thursday — the James Madison Duke transfer is switching from No. 2 to No. 3.

Texas has updated the football roster to reflect the change, which is likely for practical purposes rather than aesthetic purposes — when Tucker-Dorsey and senior running back Roschon Johnson appear on the same special teams unit, both players wearing No. 2 required a uniform change for one player and would result in a penalty if they both went onto the field with the same number.

So Tucker-Dorsey changing his number will avoid the possibility and simplify things on gameday.

With Tucker-Dorsey taking No. 3, freshman safety Larry Turner-Gooden is now wearing No. 9 and freshman linebacker Derrick Brown is wearing No. 26.

Tucker-Dorsey, who plays at weak-side linebacker when senior DeMarvion Overshown moves to strong-side linebacker in pass-rush situations, has five tackles through the first two games.