Longhorns Daily News: Nick Saban: Jeering Texas ‘horns down’ gesture is ‘not classy’

For some reason, controversy follows the (anti) Texas Longhorns flash – the dreaded “horns down.”

It’s a bit overblown. Likely beats something like Tom Herman flipping the bird, too.

But Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had words for his players after they flashed a few of their own horns down gestures last weekend after beating Texas at home.

“There’s something on the internet, I said it after the game. ‘Don’t do that’ — I’m not going to say it. I’ve cussed on this show too many times — ‘stuff.’ I’m going to say, ‘stuff,’” Saban said on his radio show, per Inside Texas. “‘Don’t do that stuff.’ We’re not doing [‘Horns Down’]. Don’t do it. It’s not classy, we don’t need to degrade the other team’s traditions. Just go play. So I saw somebody doing that after the game and I said don’t do that … stuff.”

