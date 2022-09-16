How to watch No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more

The No. 21 Texas Longhorns have a chance to close the non-conference schedule in a convincing way, taking on head coach Jeff Traylor, quarterback Frank Harris, and the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the first-ever matchup between the two programs.

Traylor, a former Texas assistant, has stepped into a program that struggled in the years following its first games in 2011 and set them on a path to relevance. Featuring a heavy mix of under-recruited talent from South Texas and transfers, the Roadrunners came away with their first conference championship a year ago and hope to add another feather to their cap in Austin.

Texas, on the mend after a slobber knocker against the then-No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, has to tread lightly or one loss can turn into to thanks to focus and fatigue. However, the Longhorns know they have the opportunity to build momentum ahead of conference play with a strong performance.

“Traylor is building a really solid program at UTSA and Texas will need to approach that game like it’s one they could lose. I’d expect it to be fairly competitive and one that Texas will need to execute throughout to pull away late.”

A Texas legacy, Wright grew up a huge Longhorns fan, but was only able to live out his dream because of Ewers — when the Southlake Carroll standout committed to Texas in August of 2020, the ensuing fallout of that decision resulted in the decommitment of Katy Tompkins standout Jalen Milroe, who quickly pledged to and signed with Alabama in the 2021 recruiting class.

Injury Report:

Senior OL Junior Angilau — out (knee)

Senior WR Isaiah Neyor — out (knee)

RS Freshman QB Quinn Ewers — day to day (AC sprain)

Sophomore QB Hudson Card — day to day (ankle)

Junior RB Bijan Robinson — day to day (shoulder)

Senior CB D’Shawn Jamison — day to day (ankle)

How to Watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 7:00 p.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are a 12.5 point favorites at DraftKings. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Weather: 90 degrees and sunny