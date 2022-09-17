Report: Hudson Card expected to start at QB for No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA

Despite the best efforts of head coach Steve Sarkisian to keep any information about the quarterback situation from becoming public ahead of Saturday’s game against the UTSA Roadrunners, a report emerged Saturday morning that redshirt sophomore Hudson Card is expected to start for the No. 21 Texas Longhorns.

Barring an injury setback, Texas is expected to start Hudson Card at quarterback against UTSA, sources tell @247Sports. Card is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered last week against Alabama. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) September 17, 2022

Card entered last week’s game against Alabama late in the second quarter after starter Quinn Ewers suffered an SC sprain in his left shoulder on a hit by linebacker Dallas Turner that was flagged for a personal foul. But Card also got banged up during the game, suffering an ankle injury that impacted his mobility as he completed 14-of-22 passes for 158 yards while adding a 20-yard scramble. Despite the injury, Card was able to lead the Longhorns on a late drive that ended with a go-ahead field goal with 1:29 remaining, but the Crimson Tide responded with a game-winning field goal with 10 seconds left.

“I thought Hudson handled it great,” Sarkisian said after the game. “A couple really good completions there, a couple of big scrambles — he’s always used his legs well — big-time completion to Casey Cain, there on the final drive to get us down there for the field goal. As a guy who didn’t get in first-team reps all week, when you come in those types of situations are never easy and I thought he performed more than more than admirably.”

On Monday, Sarkisian termed both Ewers and Card day to day, but was notably less willing to provide any information on Thursday about the injury status of both players — though he did say that both “progressed” — and who was taking first-team reps at quarterback in practice.

“You guys can keep poking the bear on what I do at quarterback,” Sarkisian said. “At the end of the day, I’m not going to give you game-planning decisions or how we practice. There’s a reason you guys don’t come to practice, right? If I wanted you to know who took snaps, I’d let you come to practice.”

If Card does suffer a setback or aggravates his ankle injury during the game, the third-string quarterback is Charles Wright, a redshirt freshman from Austin High who grew up a Texas fan.