WATCH: Texas commit Arch Manning shows why Texas spent so much money recruiting him

In their pursuit of top 2023 quarterback Arch Manning (and, worth mentioning, other players), the Texas Longhorns spent roughly $280,000, according to a recent report in The Athletic. That’s a lot of dough – you can almost afford a shack in East Austin with that.

Then again, after watching Manning go 22-of-38 passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns last night, leading Isidore Newman to a 54-52 win, suddenly, it’s a reasonable price. Manning also ran for a 35-yard touchdown and one of the touchdowns passes was a dime on a 4th and 13 as the Greenies overcame an 18-point deficit.

4th and 13? No problem.



Arch Manning rolls out of the pocket and throws a beauty for the touchdown. @OBWire pic.twitter.com/w433EUmrzy — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) September 17, 2022

Here’s how 247Sports broke down Manning’s evaluation last week:

“The nation’s No. 1 appeared comfortable in and outside the pocket throughout the evening, displaying his athleticism, timeliness, and accuracy throughout the game. Although the competition level is a legitimate question, Manning delivered the type of performance we expect from a player in his position and appeared very much like a prospect playing at a different level than his peers.”

In other words, expectations remain high for the Bayou State product.