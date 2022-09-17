 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Projecting the Longhorns depth chart

With injuries and special teams issues, the Longhorns are likely to have some changes on the depth chart for Saturday’s game.

By Wescott Eberts
Alabama v Texas Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Continuing the trend this season, head coach Steve Sarkisian did not release a depth chart for the No. 21 Texas Longhorns during game week prior to Saturday’s contest against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

So here’s a look at what the depth chart may look like when reporters arrive on the eighth floor of Belmont Hall in a few hours.

Depth chart vs. UTSA

QB Hudson Card 1 Charles Wright 14 Cole Lourd 19
RB Bijan Robinson 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Keilan Robinson 7 Jonathon Brooks 24
WR Casey Cain 88 Agiye Hall 15 Savion Red 17
WR Jordan Whittington 4 Tarique Milton 16 Gabe Sulser 83
WR Xavier Worthy 8 Brenen Thompson 11 Troy Omeire 21
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders 0 Gunnar Helm 85 Juan Davis 84
LT Kelvin Banks 78 Andrej Karic 69
LG Hayden Conner 75 Malik Agbo 67
C Jake Majors 65 Connor Robertson 62 Logan Parr 71
RG Cole Hutson 54 DJ Campbell 52 Neto Umeozulu 72
RT Christian Jones 70 Cameron Williams 56
Defense
BUCK END Ovie Oghoufo 18 Justice Finkley 1
NT Keondre Coburn --or-- 99 Byron Murphy 90
DT Moro Ojomo --or-- 98 Vernon Broughton 45
DT T'Vondre Sweat --or-- 93 Alfred Collins 95
JACK END Barryn Sorrell 88 Ethan Burke 91
SLB DeMarvion Overshown 0 Prince Dorbah 32
MIKE Jaylan Ford 41 Jett Bush 43 Devin Richardson 30
WILL Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey 33 David Gbenda 33
CB Jamier Johnson 31 Terrance Brooks 8
FS Jerrin Thompson 28 JD Coffey 27 BJ Allen 7
BS Anthony Cook 11 Kitan Crawford 21 Morice Blackwell 37
CB Ryan Watts 6 Austin Jordan 4 Ishmael Ibraheem 19
STAR Jahdae Barron --or-- 23 Jaylon Guilbeau 13 Michael Taaffe 36
Special Teams
KO Will Stone 15 Bert Auburn 45
PK Bert Auburn 45 Will Stone 15
P Daniel Trejo 35 Isaac Pearson 49
H Hudson Card 1 Daniel Trejo 35
DS Zach Edwards --or-- 43 Lance St. Louis 56
KR Keilan Robinson 7 D'Shawn Jamison 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Jordan Whittington 4
PR Xavier Worthy 8 D'Shawn Jamison 5 Brenen Thompson 11
  • With redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers expected to miss several weeks with his SC sprain, redshirt sophomore quarterback Hudson Card (ankle) is expected to get the start with redshirt freshman quarterback Charles Wright serving as his backup and redshirt freshman walk-on Cole Lourd serving as the third-string player.
  • Junior Bijan Robinson (shoulder) should receive the start at running back, but Sarkisian may want to limit his carries in favor of senior running back Roschon Johnson, who could also see time in the Wildcat formation.
  • No changes on the rest of the offense, but perhaps sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall will make his debut for the Longhorns.
  • The projection here is that senior cornerback D’Shawn Jamison will miss the game with his ankle injury, affording sophomore cornerback Jamier Johnson his first start with freshman Terrance Brooks as his backup.
  • The biggest changes could come on special teams. Walk-on punter Daniel Trejo attempted all five punts against Alabama over redshirt freshman Isaac Pearson. On the field-goal unit, Card served as the holder after Pearson struggled to handle a snap in the opener. If the Texas coaches want to keep Card off that unit, Trejo could step into that role. And it might be time for a change at deep snapper after senior Zach Edwards had the bad snap that contributed to the miss before halftime against the Crimson Tide — freshman Lance St. Louis could make his debut.

