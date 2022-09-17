No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Projecting the Longhorns depth chart

Continuing the trend this season, head coach Steve Sarkisian did not release a depth chart for the No. 21 Texas Longhorns during game week prior to Saturday’s contest against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
So here’s a look at what the depth chart may look like when reporters arrive on the eighth floor of Belmont Hall in a few hours.
Depth chart vs. UTSA
|11
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|11
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|QB
|Hudson Card
|1
|Charles Wright
|14
|Cole Lourd
|19
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|5
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|Jonathon Brooks
|24
|WR
|Casey Cain
|88
|Agiye Hall
|15
|Savion Red
|17
|WR
|Jordan Whittington
|4
|Tarique Milton
|16
|Gabe Sulser
|83
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Brenen Thompson
|11
|Troy Omeire
|21
|TE
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|0
|Gunnar Helm
|85
|Juan Davis
|84
|LT
|Kelvin Banks
|78
|Andrej Karic
|69
|LG
|Hayden Conner
|75
|Malik Agbo
|67
|C
|Jake Majors
|65
|Connor Robertson
|62
|Logan Parr
|71
|RG
|Cole Hutson
|54
|DJ Campbell
|52
|Neto Umeozulu
|72
|RT
|Christian Jones
|70
|Cameron Williams
|56
|Defense
|BUCK END
|Ovie Oghoufo
|18
|Justice Finkley
|1
|NT
|Keondre Coburn --or--
|99
|Byron Murphy
|90
|DT
|Moro Ojomo --or--
|98
|Vernon Broughton
|45
|DT
|T'Vondre Sweat --or--
|93
|Alfred Collins
|95
|JACK END
|Barryn Sorrell
|88
|Ethan Burke
|91
|SLB
|DeMarvion Overshown
|0
|Prince Dorbah
|32
|MIKE
|Jaylan Ford
|41
|Jett Bush
|43
|Devin Richardson
|30
|WILL
|Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey
|33
|David Gbenda
|33
|CB
|Jamier Johnson
|31
|Terrance Brooks
|8
|FS
|Jerrin Thompson
|28
|JD Coffey
|27
|BJ Allen
|7
|BS
|Anthony Cook
|11
|Kitan Crawford
|21
|Morice Blackwell
|37
|CB
|Ryan Watts
|6
|Austin Jordan
|4
|Ishmael Ibraheem
|19
|STAR
|Jahdae Barron --or--
|23
|Jaylon Guilbeau
|13
|Michael Taaffe
|36
|Special Teams
|KO
|Will Stone
|15
|Bert Auburn
|45
|PK
|Bert Auburn
|45
|Will Stone
|15
|P
|Daniel Trejo
|35
|Isaac Pearson
|49
|H
|Hudson Card
|1
|Daniel Trejo
|35
|DS
|Zach Edwards --or--
|43
|Lance St. Louis
|56
|KR
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Jordan Whittington
|4
|PR
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Brenen Thompson
|11
- With redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers expected to miss several weeks with his SC sprain, redshirt sophomore quarterback Hudson Card (ankle) is expected to get the start with redshirt freshman quarterback Charles Wright serving as his backup and redshirt freshman walk-on Cole Lourd serving as the third-string player.
- Junior Bijan Robinson (shoulder) should receive the start at running back, but Sarkisian may want to limit his carries in favor of senior running back Roschon Johnson, who could also see time in the Wildcat formation.
- No changes on the rest of the offense, but perhaps sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall will make his debut for the Longhorns.
- The projection here is that senior cornerback D’Shawn Jamison will miss the game with his ankle injury, affording sophomore cornerback Jamier Johnson his first start with freshman Terrance Brooks as his backup.
- The biggest changes could come on special teams. Walk-on punter Daniel Trejo attempted all five punts against Alabama over redshirt freshman Isaac Pearson. On the field-goal unit, Card served as the holder after Pearson struggled to handle a snap in the opener. If the Texas coaches want to keep Card off that unit, Trejo could step into that role. And it might be time for a change at deep snapper after senior Zach Edwards had the bad snap that contributed to the miss before halftime against the Crimson Tide — freshman Lance St. Louis could make his debut.
