2023 Texas commits Cedric Baxter, Tre Wisner spotted on sideline before UTSA game

It’s nearly time for the Texas Longhorns to kickoff against the UTSA Roadrunners.

It’s a big game for Texas after barely dropping a near-stunner against the Alabama Crimson Tide. It’s an even bigger game considering Texas is without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, a redshirt freshman. Redshirt sophomore Hudson Card will start in his place.

Future Longhorns understand as much. A few of them even showed up, including 2023 running back Cedric Baxter and Tre Wisner.

Baxter had a huge game last night, On3 notes, taking 23 carries for 245 yards and two touchdowns. The high school senior running back scored both of the team’s touchdowns.

Cedric Baxter continues his stellar senior season! pic.twitter.com/bhs05u97qs — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 17, 2022

Here’s On3’s breakdown of Baxter: “Cedric Baxter Jr. emerged onto the scene as a sophomore when he played at three different positions — running back, linebacker and defensive back — and helped play a big role in Edgewater’s run to the state playoffs. He moved to his natural running back spot as a junior and took Florida high school football by storm with around 1,700 rushing yards, 26 touchdowns and an 8.3 yard per carry average. Baxter, who goes by the nickname “C4”, originally committed to Florida State early in the recruiting process but backed away from that pledge. He plans on majoring in math in college. His parents are Cedric Baxter Sr. and Latoya Zanders.”

And, here’s On3’s breakdown of Wisner: “Tre Wisner emerged as one of the top offensive playmakers in the Lone Star State as a sophomore when he rushed for nearly 900 yards and 15 scores with an additional 181 yards receiving. Wisner backed it up with another big junior season of 909 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns. “He was the one kid that, when he touched the ball, you’re going to hold your breath because he can score every time he touches it,” Wisner’s coach, Terry Gerik, told the Waco Tribune. When he’s away from the field, Wisner likes spending time with his family and cooking. He plans on majoring in either business or law in college. His parents are Quinton and Andrea Wisner. He has two siblings.”