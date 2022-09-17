WATCH: Texas RB Roschon Johnson shows off wheels to put Longhorns on the board

The Texas Longhorns are one quarter down in their home matchup against the UTSA Roadrunners, led by former Texas assistant under Charlie Strong, Jeff Traylor.

The Roadrunners owned the first quarter, as Texas failed to get the offense churning.

Enter senior running back Roschon Johnson.

Roschon Johnson gets in the endzone for the first Texas TD of the game! pic.twitter.com/4FDgv0rPoI — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 18, 2022

Johnson’s long underrated. He’s earned raving reviews as a teammate. He’s a powerful runner, especially for a converted quarterback. NFL special teams coaches are said to think highly of Johnson.

NFL Draft Buzz breaks Johnson’s future potential down like this:

He’s at his best working in space, showing the quickness and vision of a return specialist. His stop-start ability allows him to create initial separation.

Johnson shows decent burst and straight-line speed to turn in big plays.

A big back with very good feet. He’s a decisive runner with good vision; he’ll locate his hole and get through it more quickly than you’d expect considering his size.

He’s aggressive and willing, with more than enough size, when asked to chip block or pick up blitzers. He has the potential to be one of the league’s best in that area.

He has the natural power to shed tacklers, and Johnson consistently falls forward. He also has enough wiggle to keep defenders from squaring him up.

He’s patient, letting blocks develop then accelerating. Johnson runs with a good forward lean and consistently falls forward.

Likely not the last Texas fans will see Johnson breaking through Roadrunners tonight.