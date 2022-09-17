WATCH: Texas RB Bijan Robinson turns on burners to double touchdown total on night

The Texas Longhorns are up. Finally, in the second half.

That’s thanks to junior star running back Bijan Robinson, who opened up the Longhorns’ second half offensive assault with a 78-yard dart of a run out of the Wildcat formation.

You can see it for yourself:

Bijan Robinson with the house call! pic.twitter.com/O0OeC03Rx9 — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 18, 2022

That was more like what we expected of Texas tonight. The UTSA Roadrunners have come on strong, as super senior redshirt quarterback Frank Harris carries out an aerial assault, but Robinson’s doubling of his touchdown total on the night sets Texas’ second half tone.

Robinson’s one of recent memory’s more highly touted future NFL prospects.

From Pro Football Network’s draft profile of Robinson: “It’s important to avoid hyperbole when evaluating, but there’s something about Robinson that screams ‘special.’ It’s almost impossible to fathom how dominant he was at the high school level. As a sophomore, he amassed 2,023 yards and 26 touchdowns on 189 carries. As a junior, he generated 2,400 yards and 35 touchdowns on 170 carries. And as a senior, Robinson popped off for 2,235 yards and 38 touchdowns on 126 carries.”