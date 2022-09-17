Postgame Reaction: Texas runs away from UTSA

The Texas Longhorns struggled with the UTSA Roadrunners early, falling behind after 17-7 after an onside kick and a trick play that took advantage of a seeming lack of focus early. The Longhorns responded by scoring 17 unanswered points to take a 24-17 lead and never looked back.

Texas leaned on its star players in this matchup, with running back Bijan Robinson doing the bulk of the work on the ground for Texas — amassing 183 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Roschon Johnson, who was a spark plug for Texas in the first half, did great work on his own, finishing with 81 yards on 11 carries.

Defensively, the Roadrunners found success early completing short passes under the Texas defense, with their receivers capitalizing on space created by the Texas blitzes. Second-half adjustments allowed Texas to clamp down on that, holding UTSA to just three points in the second half.

Now Texas turns its focus to conference play, hoping to take advantage of a tumultuous year in the Big 12.