Network set for No. 21 Texas vs. Texas Tech

On Saturday evening, the Big 12 Conference announced the network designation for the Sept. 17 matchup between the No. 21 Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders as ESPN at 2:30 p.m. Central at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

In the all-time series, the Longhorns lead 54-17 over the Red Raiders, including a 22-10 record in Lubbock. Last season’s game, a 70-35 victory at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, featured 10 straight touchdowns scored by Texas. The blowout win marked the fourth straight victory for the Horns in the series. Texas has also won six straight games in Lubbock.

Under new head coach Joey McGuire, Texas Tech has started the season 2-1 with a 63-10 win over Murray State, a 33-30 win over Houston in overtime, and a 27-14 loss to No. 16 North Carolina State. Texas is currently 2-1 with a victory over Louisiana-Monroe, a loss to then-No. 1 Alabama, and a win over UTSA.