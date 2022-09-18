Texas drops to No. 22 in AP poll, moves up one spot in coaches poll

The Texas Longhorns hosted the UTSA Roadrunners in Austin on Saturday evening, coming away with a 41-20 win that featured the Longhorns scoring 34 of the final 37 points in the contest, but that wasn’t enough to convince AP voters to even keep the Longhorns in the same position in the poll.

So in two weeks, Texas entered the AP top 25 poll after a loss, sitting at No. 21, and then dropped to No. 22 after a resounding win over a program that went 12-2 last season and was a trendy pick to cover.

Texas dropped one spot as a result of some convincing wins by teams that were either ranked lower than the Longhorns or not ranked at all. Washington moved into the poll at No. 18 after a strong performance against then-No. 11 Michigan State. Ole Miss jumped past Texas to No. 16 after shutting out Georgia Tech 42-0. Oregon is now slotted at No. 15 after beating then-No. 19 BYU by three touchdown. And Penn State is now No. 14 after trouncing Auburn 41-12.

In the USA TODAY coaches poll, Texas moved up one spot from No. 20 to No. 19, one spot ahead of Texas A&M.