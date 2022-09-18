No. 22 Texas is a 4-point favorite over Texas Tech

Following a 41-20 win over the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday in Austin, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns opened as four-point favorites over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, according to Draft Kings*, for next week’s Big 12 opener in Lubbock.

At 2-1 on the season, Texas Tech is coming off a 27-14 loss to then-No. 16 North Carolina State in Raleigh to mark the first loss fo new head coach Joey McGuire’s tenure.

Texas Tech has started the season 2-1 with a 63-10 win over Murray State, a 33-30 win over Houston in overtime, and a 27-14 loss to No. 16 North Carolina State. Texas is currently 2-1 with a victory over Louisiana-Monroe, a loss to then-No. 1 Alabama, and a win over UTSA.

In the all-time series, the Longhorns lead 54-17 over the Red Raiders, including a 22-10 record in Lubbock. Last season’s game, a 70-35 victory at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, featured 10 straight touchdowns scored by Texas. The blowout win marked the fourth straight victory for the Horns in the series. Texas has also won six straight games in Lubbock.

