WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

Texas Longhorns’ head coach Steve Sarkisian said that playing in Arlington in January was the team’s biggest goal of the season.

The march to the Big 12 Championship game begins in earnest this weekend in Lubbock against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

The Red Raiders who may be working with their second-string quarterback, after Tyler Shough went out with a shoulder injury early in the season. If he is unavailable on Saturday, Tech will once again lean on Donovan Smith as the trigger man in Game 4 under Joey McGuire.

Texas will also have quarterback questions again this week with Quinn Ewers looking ahead of schedule on his recovery, while Hudson Card managed to play well enough to win on an injured ankle.

With all of those questions and more, Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of the first conference game.

How to Watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Online Streaming: WatchESPN