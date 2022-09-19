Longhorns Daily News: What are the chances Texas’ Quinn Ewers is back before Big 12 play?

Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers sat out the win over the UTSA Roadrunners. Backup redshirt sophomore quarterback Hudson Card played well in Ewers’ place, but it wasn’t difficult to see that Texas’ offensive spark was lacking with Card running the show. It wasn’t the same electric feel that Ewers brought to the Longhorns before he went down in the first half of what would become a 1-point loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

So, what’s the likelihood Ewers returns prior to Big 12 Conference play kicking off?

Perhaps there’s more a chance than we’d think.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers (clavicle sprain) is on the field for a pre-game workout in shirt/shorts. I've been told he'll be back far sooner than people expect. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 17, 2022

