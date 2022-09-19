 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 22 Texas vs. West Virginia announced as a six-day selection

Kickoff time and whether the Longhorns play on ESPN or FOX will be determined after this week’s games.

By Wescott Eberts
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Texas at West Virginia Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The game time and network for the Oct. 1 game between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was announced as a six-day selection by the Big 12 Conference on Monday — whether ESPN or FOX will televise the game will be determined after Saturday’s games.

The meeting in Austin will be the 12th all time and the seventh on the Forty Acres. In the series, the Longhorns are 5-6 against the Mountaineers and 2-4 at home, making West Virginia the only Big 12 opponent with a winning record against Texas.

The Horns have won two of the last three games in the series, including a 17-13 win at home in 2020, but lost last season’s matchup in Morgantown, 31-23.

West Virginia is off to a 1-2 start this season with losses against No. 24 PItt and Kansas in overtime and a win against Towson. Head coach Neal Brown’s program plays Virginia Tech this weekend.

