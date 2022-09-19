Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown was cited for marijuana possession

Texas Longhorns senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was cited for marijuana possession in Van Zandt County, according to head coach Steve Sarkisian, at which time Overshown was disciplined internally.

A UT source told me that Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown was not arrested on Monday. Overshown was issued a citation last December. Was summoned to do a jail walk through, which he completed. The paperwork was pushed through today. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 19, 2022

Sarkisian also tells the @statesman that Overshown's punishment was handled internally "months ago." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 19, 2022

According to the initial report from 247Sports, Overshown was arrested on Monday and charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and then released.

A 6’4, 220-pounder, Overshown has appeared in 41 games with 25 starts for the Longhorns over his career and is currently second on the team in tackles this season with 23.

Texas is in the midst of appealing Overshown’s suspension for the first half of Saturday’s game against Texas Tech after he was ejected for targeting in the third quarter of the 41-20 win over UTSA when officials determined that Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris was a defenseless player standing in the pocket.

“I felt like DeMarvion did everything he could — he never lowered his head, he tried to make a clean hit. It was a bang-bang play,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game.

Overshown had 10 tackles before his ejection.