The Texas QBs all practiced on Monday

After a week in which three of the top four quarterbacks for the Texas Longhorns were banged up, head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday that all the quarterbacks practiced on Monday, including redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers and freshman Maalik Murphy.

“They all practiced today, which is positive, so that to me is a really good sign,” Sarkisian said. “Last Monday they didn’t all practice, so to have the point to where we are today from the quarterback situation, they were all out there, which is a great sign, and everybody was in there doing their team drills and different things.”

Ewers was dressed but didn’t play against UTSA after suffering an SC sprain to his left shoulder that caused him to depart the Alabama game. Seeing the Texas starter on the field and going through pregame warmups was a surprise, but Ewers wasn’t throwing full speed and didn’t participate in the final warmup activities.

Battling an ankle injury also sustained against the Crimson Tide, redshirt sophomore Hudson Card started against the Roadrunners, finishing 15-of-23 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown while adding two carries for 35 yards.

And Murphy was “not healthy” last week, according to Sarkisian, although he also dressed against UTSA and went through pregame warmups.

“I think it’s the progress that Quinn’s making, I think it’s Hud’s ability to bounce back after playing Saturday and the ankle to feel good enough to go today and Maalik had a good practice today as well. So a lot of positives there from those guys practicing,” Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian has not provided a timetable for Ewers to return, calling him “day to day” last week.