Winning is Hard Podcast: Texas holds off UTSA, Overshown’s citation, and Ewers returns to practice

For about 15 minutes it looked dire, but the Texas Longhorns pulled away in the 2nd half to defeat those pesky UTSA Roadrunners 41-20 in front of a sold-out crowd at DKR-TMS.

Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker recap the Longhorns victory with their thoughts, including the Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris and his outstanding play (3:00), Jaylen Ford’s emergence over the past two weeks (6:45), the play of Texas quarterback Hudson Card (6:45), and the incredible show Bijan Robinson put on display (9:00).

Plus, notes and nuggets from Steve Sarkisian’s press conference including Quinn Ewers returning to practice and what it means for Saturday’s game against Texas Tech.

Wescott and Cameron also touch on the report of Demarvion Overshown’s marijuana citation, the targeting penalty, and more (16:00).

