Longhorns Daily News: Big 12 football is back with at least four new faces under center, including Texas’ Quinn Ewers

This season, there will be a few new faces associated with Big 12 team leaders.
That includes Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, of course.
But also JT Daniels, who had his first showing with the West Virginia Mountaineers last night after he transferred in from the Georgia Bulldogs; Dillon Gabriel, who left the UCF Golden Knights for the Oklahoma Sooners; and Adrian Martinez, who departed the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ program to join the Kansas State Wildcats.
In other words, it’s a new era in the Big 12. It started last night, too.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas enters the season with as many questions as expectations
Dallas Morning News: Texas prediction: What will a Quinn Ewers-led Longhorns offense look like?
247Sports: The Insider: The Longhorns’ impact newcomers to look for and much more
247Sports: Horns247 Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe
247Sports: Morning Brew: UT’s offensive line and a couple other college football thoughts
Inside Texas: Friday: The Texas Longhorns run game, an OL to watch, and more
Inside Texas: Inside Texas 2022 QB transfer tracker
Inside Texas: Texas is better across the board on defense, but by how much?
Inside Texas: After media ‘break,’ Moro Ojomo excited to show Texas football made needed improvements
Inside Texas: Thursday updates from Steve Sarkisian ahead of ULM
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas DT Alfred Collins out for Louisiana-Monroe game
Longhorn football commits in action, Sept. 1-3
Longhorn Republic Podcast: ULM predictions
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Texas standing strong with 2024 EDGE Colin Simmons
247Sports: Where to find Texas commits in action this weekend
247Sports: The State of Recruiting: Recruiting scoop from the road and a wild week one in high school football
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Baylor football vs. Albany statistical preview
Our Daily Bears: College Football Playoff expansion is pointless
Frogs O’ War: Jaguars claim former TCU LB Ty Summers from Packers
The Smoking Musket: Good, bad and ugly of the 105th Backyard Brawl
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia comes up short in the Backyard Brawl
Wide Right & Natty Lite: 2022 Game Preview I: Southeast Missouri State
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Why is J Cole on the cover of ‘NBA 2K’?
SB Nation: Cavaliers reportedly acquire Donovan Mitchell from Jazz for three picks, Sexton and others
SB Nation: One underrated player to target at each position in your fantasy football draft
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball takes on the Stanford Cardinal at 3pm Central, Sunday.
Ice in her veins ❄️❄️❄️#HookEm pic.twitter.com/0XoY0z6SIg— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) September 1, 2022
Loading comments...