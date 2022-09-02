2023 4-star WR Hunter Moddon commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns now have another talented wide receiver waiting in the wings after 2024 Clear Lake wide receiver Hunter Moddon made his pledge to Texas on Friday.

Wide receivers coach Brennan Marion carries his hot streak from the 2023 class into the next cycle with the addition of the No. 113 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The No. 13 player in the state of Texas, the 6’0, 175-pound wide receiver likely slots nicely into an outside receiver position in the Steve Sarkisian offense.

With 15 offers, including future SEC foes the LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs, landing Moddon is a big win for Texas as they build the roster ahead of the conference switch, ending a recruitment that Marion officially opened when he offered Moddon in February 2021 while coaching at Pitt.

He becomes the third member of the 2024 class, with corners Aeryn Hampton and Jaden Allen already in the fold. Moddon will join a wide receiver room that is already adding at least three elite pieces in the previous class, hoping to raise what should be an already high ceiling.