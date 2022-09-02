How to watch Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more

After months of waiting, the Texas Longhorns are finally back on the field on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era was a struggle on the field for the Longhorns, losing six-consecutive games on the way to missing a bowl for the first time since 2016. But it is a new year and a new team.

Between transfers and first-year players, Texas added 33 new players to the roster, many of whom will be called upon to contribute in major ways to facilitate the turnaround. Perhaps most notably, redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers finally made his way to the Forty Acres. The one-time Texas commit under Tom Herman flipped to the Ohio State Buckeyes but only spent one semester in Columbus before ultimately transferring to Texas and winning the starting spot.

There are still many questions for the Longhorns heading into the season, including what will the line in front of Ewers look like, will the defense take a step forward in the second year under Pete Kwiatkowski, who will replace Cameron Dicker in the kicking game, and more. Texas should be able to shake out some of those answers against a ULM Warhawks squad coming off their own unsuccessful year one after going 4-8 in the first year under Terry Bowden.

The Longhorns are big favorites but as we learned last year cannot afford to take any win for granted.

I’ve got Bijan Robinson pegged for a couple of Sportscenter highlights as he tries to kick start his Heisman campaign.

Injury Report:

Senior OL Junior Angilau — out

Senior WR Isaiah Neyor — out

Junior DL Alfred Collins — out

How to Watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 7:00 p.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are a 37.5 point favorite at DraftKings. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Weather: 80 degrees and cloudy