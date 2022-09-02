Report: Texas WR Agiye Hall will be active against Louisiana-Monroe

Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall will play against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in the season opener on Saturday, according to a report from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.

Texas receiver Agiye Hall will be active for the season opener against ULM, according to my sources. Hall has worked hard behind the scenes since his suspension. Don’t know how much he’ll play on Saturday but it’s a fresh start for Hall. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 3, 2022

Hall, a transfer from Alabama, was arrested in August and charged with criminal mischief for removing a parking boot from his vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.

“I was on patrol for the University of Texas Police Department when Officer Converse advised dispatch of a black male subject, near 1900 San Jacinto Blvd, that was irate over having his vehicle booted by UT Parking & Transportation Services. Officer Converse stated that he advised the subject not to damage or remove the parking boot because it was UT property. I arrived on scene and observed the black male swinging a tire iron at the parking boot...

“The parking boot was damaged to the point that part of it shattered and completely separated from the wheel of Agiye’s vehicle. Hall had been warned previously by multiple officers not to damage the parking boot.”

Hall received an indefinite suspension following the arrest, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian quickly made clear that the suspension was about more than just the arrest.

“My job as a coach is to put our players in the best position to be successful not just in football, but in life in the classroom,” Sarkisian said. “I felt like this this situation called for that — this was not something that was based off of one incident, this is something that was a body of work that I felt like I need to help the young man and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Working with Hall and his family, Sarkisian’s goal was to put a plan in place to help the sophomore wide receiver mature after a previous suspension at Alabama contributed to Hall’s decision to leave Tuscaloosa.

“We’re working with Agiye, we’re working with his family to get him in a situation where he can be a really functional part of this team and the goal for him, the goal for us, is to play great football at the University of Texas, graduate from the University of Texas, and be a great teammate and walk out of here an even better person than than he was when he arrived. So we’re putting all the pieces in place to help him do that. When the time is right, we’ll have him back on our team.”

In the last update from Sarkisian following the team’s second scrimmage almost two weeks ago, the Texas head coach expressed satisfaction with Hall’s progress.

“Agiye’s doing all the necessary things right now,” Sarkisian said. “I’m pleased, and I’m gonna kind of leave that update right there.”

A consensus four-star prospect out of Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale in the 2021 class, Hall was ranked as the No. 45 player nationally and the No. 5 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. During Hall’s freshman season with the Crimson Tide, he appeared in seven games, finishing with four receptions for 72 yards with a long of 28 yards.

During the spring, however, Hall, was suspended for a violation of team rules and entered the NCAA transfer portal before committing to the Longhorns shortly thereafter.