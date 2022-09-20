Reacts Survey: Can Texas reach the Big 12 Championship?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Conference play is here and the Texas Longhorns begin with their pesky step-brother up in Lubbock, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

After a 2-1 start to the season with a near upset of #1 Alabama, can Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns reach the Big 12 Championship this year? Is Texas still a year away? Are the Kansas Jayhawks the best team in the conference?? Just kidding...I think.

This week’s road trip to Lubbock may be the last one for Texas/Texas Tech as conference rivals and brings up one question: which opposing fanbase will you NOT miss facing each year in the Big 12? Texas Tech? They’re still a little mad about the whole Chris Beard thing. Oklahoma State has had great success against Texas over the past decade or so and Baylor is...well...just Baylor. Or maybe it’s a different Big 12 fanbase and if so, leave us a comment!