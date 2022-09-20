 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reacts Survey: Can Texas reach the Big 12 Championship?

Plus, let us know which opposing fan base you will NOT miss when the Horns jump to the SEC

By Kyle Thele and Cameron Parker
UTSA v Texas Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Conference play is here and the Texas Longhorns begin with their pesky step-brother up in Lubbock, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

After a 2-1 start to the season with a near upset of #1 Alabama, can Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns reach the Big 12 Championship this year? Is Texas still a year away? Are the Kansas Jayhawks the best team in the conference?? Just kidding...I think.

This week’s road trip to Lubbock may be the last one for Texas/Texas Tech as conference rivals and brings up one question: which opposing fanbase will you NOT miss facing each year in the Big 12? Texas Tech? They’re still a little mad about the whole Chris Beard thing. Oklahoma State has had great success against Texas over the past decade or so and Baylor is...well...just Baylor. Or maybe it’s a different Big 12 fanbase and if so, leave us a comment!

