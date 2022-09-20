Longhorn Republic: Breaking down the win over UTSA

The Texas Longhorns needed a convincing win over the UTSA Roadrunners to convince everyone that what happened against the Alabama Crimson Tide was not a one-game season. Thankfully, Texas got big performances from some of its biggest stars to help put the game away. What did Texas show us that we haven’t seen in years past and what can we hope they take from it forward?

We also take a look at the Texas volleyball team, looking dominant in their last non-conference matchups, while the golf and tennis teams getting back into action for the 2022-23 academic year as Texas begins its march for a Director’s Cup repeat. We close the show out with Down the Forty and Bang the Drum,

