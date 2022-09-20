Texas Newcomers Report: True freshman Jaylon Guilbeau made waves against UTSA

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report.

It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Opponent: UTSA Roadrunners

Jaydon Blue, RB: The true freshman made it in there. At least for a few plays.

Savion Red, WR: Red, a true freshman, saw some action.

Kelvin Banks, LT: Five-star true freshman Banks made his third start – in three games, no less – over the weekend. Banks is among a cast of true freshman linemen who have begun to make impressions on the coaching staff and fans – they’re actually blocking! – alike.

Cole Hutson, RG: Fellow true freshman starter Hutson saw his third of the season.

Cameron Williams, RT: Texas’ \Williams saw a little playing time.

Aaron Bryant, DL: True freshman Bryant found himself on the field for a few plays.

Zac Swanson, DL: Swanson, another true freshman, saw playing time but, like the others, didn’t record a tackle against UTSA.

Ethan Burke, EDGE: True freshman Burke had 1 tackle.

Justice Finkley, EDGE: True freshman Finkley saw limited action.

J’Mond Tapp, EDGE: True freshman Tapp saw action against UTSA.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, LB: The former FCS standout, who joined the Longhorns this past offseason, saw 3 tackles on the night (2 solo, 1 assist.) He also recorded a sack.

Ryan Watts, CB: The junior cornerback saw 2 tackles on the night (1 solo, 1 assist.)

Terrance Brooks, CB: True freshman Brooks saw limited playing time.

Austin Jordan, CB: True freshman Jordan can say he saw the field against UTSA.

Jaylon Guilbeau, NB: Guilbeau, Texas’ star defensive freshman, made his second career start for the Longhorns over the weekend. He ended the day with 4 tackles, 0.5 for loss.

Will Stone, K: 7 kickoffs and 3 touchbacks for the true freshman kicker.