Winning is Hard Podcast: Texas Tech’s sneaky defense, disappointing offense

Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker preview Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Texas Tech so you don’t have to watch their unwatchable highlights this season!

The latest Winning is Hard podcast touches on the last few Texas Tech/Texas games before actually talking about things they researched for including the Red Raiders’ disappointing offense under new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, backup quarterback Donavan Smith, and the turnovers/sack issues under center in Lubbock (8:00).

Then Wescott and Cameron touch on the Red Raiders’ sneaky good defense under Tim DeRuyter (22:30) and if Texas Tech has the worst opposing fanbase in the Big 12 (27:30). More takeaways on Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders (32:20) before they offer their predictions for Saturday’s contest (35:00).

They conclude with an update on the lack of updates surrounding Quinn Ewers and more! Make sure to like and subscribe and leave any questions for us in the comments!