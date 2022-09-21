Longhorns Daily News: Oklahoma State AD: Bedlam rivalry ‘can’t happen’ due to scheduling

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ Bedlam rivalry is done, for now, once the Sooners make the move to the SEC alongside the Texas Longhorns. That’ll presumably happen as early as 2024, though it could also happen as late as 2025.

It’s a matter of scheduling, says Oklahoma State’s athletic director.

“We don’t have any openings to play them,” Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg said, according to ESPN. “We’re full. Unless there are significant undertakings to make the game happen, it can’t happen.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

