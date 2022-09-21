Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Ravens WR Devin Duvernay maintains strong start to season

The NFL kicked off last week. Of course, that’s not exactly news to y’all.

But it does mean we had an opportunity to see former Texas Longhorns shine in the pros.

Shine they have indeed. Let’s break it down below.

D’Onta Foreman, RB: The veteran running back, now with the Carolina Panthers, had just 2 rushes for 9 yards behind starting running back Derrick Henry, an Alabama prime product.

Devin Duvernay, WR: The former Longhorn grabbed 2 receptions for 42 yards. He also helped open up the offensive playbook after running back a special teams touchdown.

Marquise Goodwin, WR: The NFL journeyman only saw one target on the day.

Andrew Beck, TE: It was a quiet evening for the Denver Broncos tight end.

Geoff Swaim, TE: No targets for the Tennessee Titans tight end.

Poona Ford, DT: The Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman saw just 2 tackles on the weekend (1 solo, 1 assist.)

Hassan Ridgeway, DT: It was a quiet outing for the San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman.

Ta’Quon Graham, DE: Graham had 4 assists on the day.

Joseph Ossai, DE: The Cincinnati Bengal recorded 1 tackle on the day (1 assist.)

Jordan Hicks, LB: It was yet another sizable day for the Minnesota Vikings linebacker. He had 3 tackles in total (3 solo.)

DeShon Elliott, S: The Detroit Lions safety had himself a weekend. He totaled 6 tackles (5 solo, 1 assist.)

Brandon Jones, S: The Miami Dolphins safety amassed 2 tackles overall (2 solo, 2 assists.)

Adrian Phillips, S: The New England Patriots safety finished 2 tackles on the day (2 solo.)

Quandre Diggs, S: The Seattle Seahawks safety finished with 6 tackles overall (5 solo, 1 assist.)

Caden Sterns, S: The Denver Broncos safety saw 6 tackles on the day (5 solo, 1 assist.)

Michael Dickson, P: The extremely memorable former Longhorns and current Seattle Seahawks punter had 5 punts on the day. He average roughly 490 yards per punt.

Justin Tucker, K: The veteran Baltimore Ravens kicker went 1-for-1 from the field on Sunday.

Other former Longhorns receiving playing time:

Calvin Anderson, an offensive tackle with the Denver Broncos; Sam Ehlinger, a quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts; Josh Thompson, a cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars; Connor Williams, an offensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins; Kris Boyd, a defensive back for the Minnesota Vikings; Lil’Jordan Humphrey, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints; Charles Omenihu, a defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers; and Sam Cosmi, an offensive lineman for the Washington Commanders.