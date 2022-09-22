Longhorn Republic: Previewing Texas at Texas Tech

For the first time this season, the Texas Longhorns are headed on the road, making their way to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders to open conference play.

Texas Tech had a successful start to the season against Murray State but had to gut out an overtime win over the Houston Cougars and went on the road against North Carolina State and came back with a loss. So what will Texas Tech look like on Saturday and what can we expect from Texas in its first game away from DKR this year?

We also dive in on the women’s golf team’s big outing in College Station, staff moves across campus, and what we’ve been streaming this week.

Help Us Clear these Teacher’s Wishlists:

https://t.co/Qp22gWssJR

https://t.co/N1nenRK4m9

https://t.co/qZKf9PUBBL

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)