Longhorns Daily News: NCAA rejects Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown’s targeting appeal

The NCAA has opted to stand pat on referees’ confounding targeting call against Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in their win over the UTSA Roadrunners.
Here’s the play itself:
Here it is. The worst targeting call you will see this season. pic.twitter.com/9ECIBSZfV7— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 18, 2022
Burnt Orange Nation broke down the bad call earlier this week.
Texas will be without Overshown for the first half of this weekend’s game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
- Texas volleyball walked away with another win last night. This time, over Big 12 Conference foe, the Kansas Jayhawks.
TEXAS FIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KfVL0jNQdo— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) September 22, 2022
