Longhorns Daily News: NCAA rejects Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown’s targeting appeal

The NCAA has opted to stand pat on referees’ confounding targeting call against Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in their win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

Here’s the play itself:

Here it is. The worst targeting call you will see this season. pic.twitter.com/9ECIBSZfV7 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 18, 2022

Burnt Orange Nation broke down the bad call earlier this week.

Texas will be without Overshown for the first half of this weekend’s game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: His season over, injured Junior Angilau is still leading Texas

Austin American-Statesman: Eyes on Texas: Kwaikowski is center stage, but still out of spotlight

Dallas Morning News: Why Nebraska’s fall from grace is a cautionary tale for Texas, Oklahoma ahead of SEC move

Dallas Morning News: 5 things Texas Tech fans need to know about Texas: Red Raiders must slow down run game

247Sports: Denton Ryan head coach Dave Henigan offers unique insight to Ja’Tavion Sanders and Austin Jordan’s hot start

247Sports: The Insider: Latest on UT quarterback situation and much more

247Sports: What’s next for Texas at the wide receiver position?

Inside Texas: Thursday: Targeting, officiating, and Texas Longhorns linebackers

Inside Texas: Three things to watch against Texas Tech

Inside Texas: Quarterly Report: Superlatives for Texas football

Inside Texas: Quarterly report: Using PFF College grades, stats to assess the Texas Longhorns

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

LB Jaylan Ford emerging as a force for the Texas defense

Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Ravens WR Devin Duvernay maintains strong start to season

Longhorn Republic: Previewing Texas at Texas Tech

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Four-star WR Deandre Moore planning official visit to Texas

247Sports: Afternoon notes: Final thoughts on Jalen Hale’s recruitment

Inside Texas: Mikal Harrison-Pilot starting to move toward the finish line

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Big 12 denies Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown’s targeting appeal, per report

Our Daily Bears: Week 3 position grades for Baylor football

Viva the Matadors: It’s time to move on from the Texas Longhorns

Frogs O’ War: Report: TCU’s Damion Baugh appealing NCAA suspension

Frogs O’ War: TCU men’s basketball reveals new uniforms for 2022-23 season

The Smoking Musket: How to watch West Virginia and Virginia Tech battle for the Black Diamond Trophy

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Mitchell Trubisky is not the answer in Pittsburgh

SB Nation: Lamar Jackson has become the pocket passer his critics wanted him to be

SB Nation: The team photos for the Santa Clara cross country team are art

NEWS ACROSS THE LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND