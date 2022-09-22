Survey Results: A return to the Big 12 Championship? Texas fans think so.

Ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 opener against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Longhorns fans feel confident in Texas’ ability to reach the conference championship.

72% of voters said they think the Horns will return to Jerry World, the site of the Big 12 Championship, for the first time since their only appearance in 2018.

However, not everyone is sold yet. 18% of the voters believe Texas will miss the Big 12 Championship for the fourth straight year.

This weekend’s trip to Lubbock could be the last for Texas football as Big 12 foes which made me wonder: which Big 12 fanbase are you looking forward to NEVER playing again? It’s a tight battle between Baylor and Texas Tech but the Bears edged out the Red Raiders with 31% of the vote. Oklahoma State came in 3rd, with 13% voting other.

