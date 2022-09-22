WATCH: Texas WR commit Jonah Wilson makes sick one-handed grab

Four star Texas wide receiver commit Jonah Wilson has been off to a hot start for his senior season. The talented wide out has already tallied over 500 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns through three games and tonight against Aldine (TX) Eisenhower he was looking to add onto that.

With fellow Texas commit Ryan Nibblet on the opposing sideline, Wilson made one heck of a grab in the end zone that would have put Dekaney up in the second half.

Jonah Wilson hauls in a NASTY one-handed catch to give Dekaney a 13-7 lead! #HookEm | @Horns247 pic.twitter.com/5Ku2siBfdM — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) September 23, 2022

Unfortunately for Wilson, there was late flag dropped by the referee on the play for offensive pass interference that took the touchdown off the board.

Got flagged late for offensive pass interference https://t.co/o6wzhMkj8l — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) September 23, 2022

From my vantage point I don’t see where the call for offensive PI came from, but maybe I just have a bad angle watching from my living room on a Thursday night.

Either way you slice it, Wilson made one heck of a catch and nobody can that from him.