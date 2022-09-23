Longhorns Daily News: Texas DC Pete Kwiatkowski has historically been dominant against air raid offenses, like Texas Tech’s

Before he was the Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator, Pete Kwiatkowski helped lead the Washington Huskies’ defensive to three Pac-12 North titles, two Pac-12 Championships, and a College Football Playoff appearance, where the Huskies were whooped by the Alabama Crimson Tide. He’s had a lot of success in college football, in other words.

That’s especially the case against the air raid offensive scheme, Inside Texas notes.

From Inside Texas: “No matter what [then Washington State head coach Mike Leach] threw (literally) at Kwiatkowski’s defenses, PK was always a step ahead. Wazzu never topped 20 points against a defense Kwiatkowski coordinated or co-coordinated (Note: the 2020 Apple Cup was not held due to COVID-19, and Leach was at Mississippi State by that point.)”

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will trot out their air raid offense this weekend in Lubbock. It’s led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, who ran Western Kentucky’s record-setting offensive campaign last season.

