How to watch No. 22 Texas at Texas: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns are headed on the road for the first time this year — to start conference play, the Longhorns are making the long trip to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders, in what may be the last trip there for the foreseeable future.

Riding a four-game win streak over the Red Raiders, including a road winning streak dating back to 2008, Texas hopes to continue to prove that the improvement this year is real. The quarterback position is still a question for them, meaning the offense itself still has questions to answer, with Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card still battling back from their respective injuries.

Texas Tech is dealing with a quarterback injury of their own, with Game 1 starter Tyler Shough sidelined and the ball handed over to Donovan Smith. The Red Raiders struggled holding onto the ball in the last two games, with seven combined turnovers against Houston and New Mexico State — including five interceptions by Smith.

I am in the minority but I love Texas Tech. They at least feel authentic to me. And Lubbock is an actual cool college football atmosphere. The school I won’t miss? TCU. Feels like Hill Country Fare-brand Texas without any passion or enthusiasm. Games in Fort Worth are even quieter than Texas during a losing season.

In the early going — and specifically the previous two games — Ford’s displaying patience and understanding the right moments to be opportunistic, and when those opportunities come, he’s putting himself in positions to play decisive and aggressive football. As a result, he’s on pace to become the first Longhorn to record 100 tackles since Malik Jefferson in 2017, and just the second in the last eight seasons — not too shabby for a former three-star recruit who was ranked outside of the top 1,200 nationally.

Injury Report:

Senior OL Junior Angilau — out

Senior WR Isaiah Neyor — out

How to Watch:

TV: ESPN

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are a seven favorite at DraftKings. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Weather: 89 degrees and sunny